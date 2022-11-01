Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) average volume reaches $4.25M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) stock priced at $92.05, down -0.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.30 and dropped to $91.29 before settling in for the closing price of $92.53. PM’s price has ranged from $82.85 to $112.48 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 3.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.00%. With a float of $1.55 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.55 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 69600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.70, operating margin of +41.38, and the pretax margin is +39.02.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of Philip Morris International Inc. is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 3,248,338. In this transaction Pres., European Union Region of this company sold 29,941 shares at a rate of $108.49, taking the stock ownership to the 178,160 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18, when Company’s Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg sold 12,000 for $111.70, making the entire transaction worth $1,340,400. This insider now owns 75,178 shares in total.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.48 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +28.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.83% during the next five years compared to 5.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Philip Morris International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.61, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Looking closely at Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM), its last 5-days average volume was 4.96 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.15.

During the past 100 days, Philip Morris International Inc.’s (PM) raw stochastic average was set at 41.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.82. However, in the short run, Philip Morris International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $92.34. Second resistance stands at $92.82. The third major resistance level sits at $93.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $90.32.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 137.78 billion, the company has a total of 1,550,163K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 31,405 M while annual income is 9,109 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,032 M while its latest quarter income was 2,087 M.