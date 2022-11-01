Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) volume exceeds 0.51 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) on October 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $31.43, plunging -2.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.64 and dropped to $30.57 before settling in for the closing price of $31.69. Within the past 52 weeks, QTWO’s price has moved between $26.56 and $90.85.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 27.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.40%. With a float of $55.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2024 employees.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 104,368. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 2,593 shares at a rate of $40.25, taking the stock ownership to the 69,136 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04, when Company’s SVP, General Counsel sold 5,835 for $58.76, making the entire transaction worth $342,865. This insider now owns 15,136 shares in total.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.40% during the next five years compared to -16.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO)

Looking closely at Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.56 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Q2 Holdings Inc.’s (QTWO) raw stochastic average was set at 19.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.84. However, in the short run, Q2 Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.60. Second resistance stands at $32.15. The third major resistance level sits at $32.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.46.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.74 billion based on 57,313K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 498,720 K and income totals -112,750 K. The company made 140,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -25,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.