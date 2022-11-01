Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) last year’s performance of -61.80% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On October 31, 2022, Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) opened at $2.39, higher 2.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.4789 and dropped to $2.35 before settling in for the closing price of $2.40. Price fluctuations for QUOT have ranged from $1.68 to $7.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.70% at the time writing. With a float of $87.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.37 million.

The firm has a total of 1162 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.95, operating margin of -2.23, and the pretax margin is -8.04.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quotient Technology Inc. is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 10,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $1.80, taking the stock ownership to the 141,375 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.83, making the entire transaction worth $9,150. This insider now owns 375,108 shares in total.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8.74 while generating a return on equity of -18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -16.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89

Technical Analysis of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Quotient Technology Inc., QUOT], we can find that recorded value of 0.79 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Technology Inc.’s (QUOT) raw stochastic average was set at 28.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.56. The third major resistance level sits at $2.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.25.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Key Stats

There are currently 96,389K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 234.12 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 521,490 K according to its annual income of -45,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 69,250 K and its income totaled -43,360 K.