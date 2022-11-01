Recent developments with Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.93 cents.

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) stock priced at $13.44, down -2.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.68 and dropped to $13.025 before settling in for the closing price of $13.52. ELAN’s price has ranged from $11.34 to $35.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 10.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.70%. With a float of $472.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $488.40 million.

In an organization with 9000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.55, operating margin of +6.34, and the pretax margin is -11.90.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 303,614. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $15.18, taking the stock ownership to the 145,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s PRESIDENT, CEO AND DIRECTOR bought 30,000 for $14.54, making the entire transaction worth $436,146. This insider now owns 30,000 shares in total.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -9.91 while generating a return on equity of -5.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to -48.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.78 million. That was better than the volume of 5.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s (ELAN) raw stochastic average was set at 14.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.24. However, in the short run, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.57. Second resistance stands at $13.95. The third major resistance level sits at $14.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.64. The third support level lies at $12.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.04 billion, the company has a total of 474,114K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,765 M while annual income is -472,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,177 M while its latest quarter income was -22,000 K.