Recent developments with New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.63 cents.

On October 31, 2022, New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) opened at $45.21, lower -1.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.235 and dropped to $44.56 before settling in for the closing price of $45.28. Price fluctuations for NJR have ranged from $36.77 to $47.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 2.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -28.80% at the time writing. With a float of $95.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1251 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.16, operating margin of +14.16, and the pretax margin is +11.02.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of New Jersey Resources Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 121,722. In this transaction Senior VP and COO, NJNG of this company sold 2,690 shares at a rate of $45.25, taking the stock ownership to the 36,016 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Director bought 4,000 for $38.04, making the entire transaction worth $152,160. This insider now owns 8,016 shares in total.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.28) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +5.54 while generating a return on equity of 6.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -4.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 204.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.02 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, New Jersey Resources Corporation’s (NJR) raw stochastic average was set at 70.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.06 in the near term. At $45.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $45.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.14. The third support level lies at $43.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) Key Stats

There are currently 96,228K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,157 M according to its annual income of 117,890 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 552,340 K and its income totaled 13,050 K.