Recent developments with Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.98 cents.

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) stock priced at $12.90, up 0.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.205 and dropped to $12.815 before settling in for the closing price of $13.03. PK’s price has ranged from $10.98 to $21.62 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -13.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 68.10%. With a float of $222.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.00 million.

In an organization with 80 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3.96, operating margin of -12.11, and the pretax margin is -33.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 151,250. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $15.12, taking the stock ownership to the 96,637 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $15.34, making the entire transaction worth $76,702. This insider now owns 36,604 shares in total.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -33.70 while generating a return on equity of -9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.63 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (PK) raw stochastic average was set at 25.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.27. However, in the short run, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.25. Second resistance stands at $13.42. The third major resistance level sits at $13.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.64. The third support level lies at $12.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.92 billion, the company has a total of 233,370K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,362 M while annual income is -459,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 695,000 K while its latest quarter income was 150,000 K.