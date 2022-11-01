Recent developments with Upwork Inc. (UPWK) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.49 cents.

On October 28, 2022, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) opened at $12.82, higher 3.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.45 and dropped to $12.75 before settling in for the closing price of $12.99. Price fluctuations for UPWK have ranged from $11.76 to $55.36 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 25.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -129.60% at the time writing. With a float of $119.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.83 million.

In an organization with 650 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.91, operating margin of -10.63, and the pretax margin is -11.16.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Upwork Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 18, was worth 2,856. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 218 shares at a rate of $13.10, taking the stock ownership to the 6,457 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 18, when Company’s President & CEO sold 1,361 for $13.10, making the entire transaction worth $17,834. This insider now owns 869,476 shares in total.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -11.19 while generating a return on equity of -20.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Upwork Inc. (UPWK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.88 million. That was better than the volume of 1.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) raw stochastic average was set at 12.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.98. However, in the short run, Upwork Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.65. Second resistance stands at $13.90. The third major resistance level sits at $14.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.50. The third support level lies at $12.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Key Stats

There are currently 131,342K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.71 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 502,800 K according to its annual income of -56,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 156,900 K and its income totaled -23,820 K.