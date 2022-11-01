ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 8,210 K

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) on October 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.31, soaring 3.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.52 and dropped to $4.28 before settling in for the closing price of $4.36. Within the past 52 weeks, SOL’s price has moved between $3.46 and $9.72.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -0.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 76.20%.

In an organization with 164 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.45, operating margin of +17.73, and the pretax margin is +9.28.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 410,692. In this transaction CFO of this company bought 92,707 shares at a rate of $4.43, taking the stock ownership to the 12,749,559 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s CFO bought 492,241 for $4.57, making the entire transaction worth $2,249,541. This insider now owns 12,656,852 shares in total.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 2.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 83.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Trading Performance Indicators

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.49 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, ReneSola Ltd’s (SOL) raw stochastic average was set at 16.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.37. However, in the short run, ReneSola Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.60. Second resistance stands at $4.68. The third major resistance level sits at $4.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.12.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 308.40 million based on 67,135K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 79,660 K and income totals 6,860 K. The company made 8,210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -200 K in sales during its previous quarter.