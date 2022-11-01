Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) 20 Days SMA touches 10.55%: The odds favor the bear

On October 31, 2022, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) opened at $11.45, higher 1.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.36 and dropped to $11.355 before settling in for the closing price of $11.50. Price fluctuations for HOOD have ranged from $6.81 to $38.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 82.40% at the time writing. With a float of $563.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $874.87 million.

The firm has a total of 3800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.31, operating margin of -199.77, and the pretax margin is -200.75.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 63.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 274,841. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 27,181 shares at a rate of $10.11, taking the stock ownership to the 211,567 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,000 for $10.67, making the entire transaction worth $213,414. This insider now owns 415,084 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -200.86 while generating a return on equity of -78.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Robinhood Markets Inc., HOOD], we can find that recorded value of 8.95 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 17.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 87.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.80. The third major resistance level sits at $13.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.23.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

There are currently 880,334K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,815 M according to its annual income of -3,686 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 318,000 K and its income totaled -295,000 K.