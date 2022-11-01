Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) kicked off at the price of $53.38: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) stock priced at $53.44, up 1.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.27 and dropped to $51.85 before settling in for the closing price of $52.67. RCL’s price has ranged from $31.09 to $98.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -29.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.80%. With a float of $219.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $254.96 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 85000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -159.51, operating margin of -248.82, and the pretax margin is -343.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 149,638. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,785 shares at a rate of $53.73, taking the stock ownership to the 32,583 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl sold 3,637 for $80.00, making the entire transaction worth $290,960. This insider now owns 116,951 shares in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$2.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -343.34 while generating a return on equity of -75.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -17.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.8 million, its volume of 5.32 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.83.

During the past 100 days, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) raw stochastic average was set at 96.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $54.48 in the near term. At $55.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $56.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $49.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.01 billion, the company has a total of 255,059K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,532 M while annual income is -5,261 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,184 M while its latest quarter income was -521,580 K.