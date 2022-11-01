Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.71 million

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $47.40, down -0.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.07 and dropped to $47.07 before settling in for the closing price of $47.76. Over the past 52 weeks, SEE has traded in a range of $43.62-$70.72.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 5.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.90%. With a float of $144.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.71, operating margin of +16.05, and the pretax margin is +12.94.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Sealed Air Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 54,079. In this transaction SVP & COO of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $54.08, taking the stock ownership to the 208,161 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $55.25, making the entire transaction worth $27,625. This insider now owns 20,763 shares in total.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.93) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +8.88 while generating a return on equity of 233.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.67% during the next five years compared to 16.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sealed Air Corporation’s (SEE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

Looking closely at Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.99 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Sealed Air Corporation’s (SEE) raw stochastic average was set at 20.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.64. However, in the short run, Sealed Air Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.10. Second resistance stands at $48.59. The third major resistance level sits at $49.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.10.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.82 billion has total of 145,227K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,534 M in contrast with the sum of 506,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,418 M and last quarter income was 113,900 K.