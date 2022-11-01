Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) is 8.93% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On October 31, 2022, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) opened at $18.03, higher 7.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.26 and dropped to $17.91 before settling in for the closing price of $17.68. Price fluctuations for ASAI have ranged from $9.73 to $18.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 55.90% at the time writing. With a float of $159.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 60000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.53, operating margin of +6.17, and the pretax margin is +4.30.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +3.84 while generating a return on equity of 77.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.93, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI)

The latest stats from [Sendas Distribuidora S.A., ASAI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.58 million was superior to 0.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s (ASAI) raw stochastic average was set at 96.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.09. The third major resistance level sits at $20.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.39. The third support level lies at $16.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) Key Stats

There are currently 269,667K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,764 M according to its annual income of 298,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,709 M and its income totaled 65,030 K.