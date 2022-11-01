Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -8.64% last month.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $0.972, down -2.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.05 and dropped to $0.93 before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. Over the past 52 weeks, SDIG has traded in a range of $0.81-$35.79.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.40%. With a float of $18.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -17.39, operating margin of -65.77, and the pretax margin is -88.16.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 30.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 999,999. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 602,409 shares at a rate of $1.66, taking the stock ownership to the 602,409 shares.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.66 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.61. This company achieved a net margin of -36.27 while generating a return on equity of -9.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s (SDIG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG)

The latest stats from [Stronghold Digital Mining Inc., SDIG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.16 million was inferior to 1.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s (SDIG) raw stochastic average was set at 4.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 140.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2244, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.3905. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0234. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1434. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9034, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8567. The third support level lies at $0.7834 if the price breaches the second support level.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 41.14 million has total of 48,306K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 30,920 K in contrast with the sum of -11,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 29,180 K and last quarter income was -16,700 K.