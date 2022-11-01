TDCX Inc. (TDCX) kicked off at the price of $13.03: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

October 28, 2022, TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) trading session started at the price of $12.25, that was 6.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.10 and dropped to $12.25 before settling in for the closing price of $12.24. A 52-week range for TDCX has been $6.52 – $30.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.70%. With a float of $22.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.60 million.

The firm has a total of 16000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.14) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TDCX Inc. (TDCX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TDCX Inc. (TDCX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TDCX Inc., TDCX], we can find that recorded value of 0.21 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, TDCX Inc.’s (TDCX) raw stochastic average was set at 98.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.64. The third major resistance level sits at $14.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.64.

TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) Key Stats

There are 142,859K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.78 billion. As of now, sales total 410,740 K while income totals 76,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 116,580 K while its last quarter net income were 19,250 K.