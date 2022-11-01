Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) is expecting -5.33% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Monday, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) was 3.50% jump from the session beforeat the closing price of $7.72. A 52-week range for VIV has been $7.39 – $11.69.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 31.50%. With a float of $430.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.67 billion.

The firm has a total of 34000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Telefonica Brasil S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Telefonica Brasil S.A. is 88.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.14) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.10% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Telefonica Brasil S.A., VIV], we can find that recorded value of 1.42 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s (VIV) raw stochastic average was set at 26.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.27. The third major resistance level sits at $8.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.38.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Key Stats

There are 1,676,938K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.20 billion. As of now, sales total 8,159 M while income totals 1,156 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,404 M while its last quarter net income were 154,970 K.