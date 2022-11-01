Telefonica S.A. (TEF) volume exceeds 1.81 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) on October 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.41, soaring 1.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.455 and dropped to $3.39 before settling in for the closing price of $3.41. Within the past 52 weeks, TEF’s price has moved between $3.10 and $5.23.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -5.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 522.00%. With a float of $5.24 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.41 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 101962 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.85, operating margin of +10.17, and the pretax margin is +31.12.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Telefonica S.A. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +20.07 while generating a return on equity of 85.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 522.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.90% during the next five years compared to 30.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 1.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.82 million, its volume of 1.93 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Telefonica S.A.’s (TEF) raw stochastic average was set at 17.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.47 in the near term. At $3.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.34.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.46 billion based on 5,775,238K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 46,469 M and income totals 9,627 M. The company made 11,144 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 340,540 K in sales during its previous quarter.