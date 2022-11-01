The Lion Electric Company (LEV) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 22.18%

On October 31, 2022, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) opened at $2.83, higher 7.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.03 and dropped to $2.79 before settling in for the closing price of $2.82. Price fluctuations for LEV have ranged from $2.36 to $14.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.30% at the time writing. With a float of $82.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1300 employees.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 56.70%, while institutional ownership is 8.70%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Lion Electric Company (LEV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.18 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 20.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.11 in the near term. At $3.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.71. The third support level lies at $2.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

There are currently 190,003K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 559.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 57,710 K according to its annual income of -43,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 29,520 K and its income totaled 37,510 K.