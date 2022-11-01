The Marcus Corporation (MCS) with a beta value of 1.56 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) stock priced at $15.50, down -0.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.66 and dropped to $15.31 before settling in for the closing price of $15.44. MCS’s price has ranged from $13.41 to $22.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -4.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 70.40%. With a float of $23.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.49 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.36, operating margin of -7.79, and the pretax margin is -12.87.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 221,358. In this transaction Sr Exec VP, Gen Counsel & Secy of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $17.71, taking the stock ownership to the 95,848 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05, when Company’s President and CEO sold 28,018 for $20.53, making the entire transaction worth $575,114. This insider now owns 135,537 shares in total.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.48 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -9.45 while generating a return on equity of -9.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -24.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Marcus Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Marcus Corporation (MCS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.2 million, its volume of 0.54 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, The Marcus Corporation’s (MCS) raw stochastic average was set at 37.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.56 in the near term. At $15.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.86.

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 486.43 million, the company has a total of 31,609K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 458,240 K while annual income is -43,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 198,560 K while its latest quarter income was 8,960 K.