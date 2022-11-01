Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) kicked off at the price of $0.45: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $0.475, down -4.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.475 and dropped to $0.45 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. Over the past 52 weeks, TNXP has traded in a range of $0.45-$19.43.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 53.60%. With a float of $55.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 73 employees.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 8.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $0.24, making the entire transaction worth $24,500. This insider now owns 112,177 shares in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.6 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.49) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -60.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.55, a number that is poised to hit -1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Looking closely at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7186, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4752. However, in the short run, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4673. Second resistance stands at $0.4837. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4923. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4423, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4337. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4173.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.57 million has total of 44,796K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -92,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -23,140 K.