Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) last year’s performance of -30.79% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

October 31, 2022, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) trading session started at the price of $18.56, that was 0.21% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.81 and dropped to $18.48 before settling in for the closing price of $18.68. A 52-week range for MODG has been $16.80 – $31.39.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 29.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 235.10%. With a float of $152.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 24800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.65, operating margin of +6.78, and the pretax margin is +11.19.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +10.28 while generating a return on equity of 14.78.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 235.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.30% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.78 million, its volume of 1.6 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s (MODG) raw stochastic average was set at 22.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.86 in the near term. At $19.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.20.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Key Stats

There are 184,770K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.38 billion. As of now, sales total 3,133 M while income totals 321,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,116 M while its last quarter net income were 105,400 K.