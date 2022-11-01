Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) last year’s performance of -79.58% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $1.91, up 9.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.085 and dropped to $1.90 before settling in for the closing price of $1.87. Over the past 52 weeks, DCFC has traded in a range of $1.85-$19.75.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -102.20%. With a float of $81.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 466 employees.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Tritium DCFC Limited is 49.54%, while institutional ownership is 31.00%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by $0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

Looking closely at Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.08 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Tritium DCFC Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.1200. Second resistance stands at $2.1900. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8200. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.7500.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 340.90 million has total of 153,094K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 85,820 K in contrast with the sum of -127,560 K annual income.