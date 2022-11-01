Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 9.03%

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $23.35, down -2.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.53 and dropped to $23.14 before settling in for the closing price of $23.68. Over the past 52 weeks, UPST has traded in a range of $20.12-$355.42.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -70.00%. With a float of $69.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1497 employees.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Upstart Holdings Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 46.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 100,920. In this transaction Corporate Controller of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $25.23, taking the stock ownership to the 42,516 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s Corporate Controller sold 420 for $27.35, making the entire transaction worth $11,487. This insider now owns 24,602 shares in total.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.51) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Upstart Holdings Inc.’s (UPST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) saw its 5-day average volume 4.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 9.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.04.

During the past 100 days, Upstart Holdings Inc.’s (UPST) raw stochastic average was set at 12.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.76 in the near term. At $26.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.56. The third support level lies at $19.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.86 billion has total of 81,348K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 848,590 K in contrast with the sum of 135,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 228,160 K and last quarter income was -29,870 K.