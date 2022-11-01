Urban Edge Properties (UE) last year’s performance of -19.45% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) on October 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.11, plunging -0.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.285 and dropped to $14.04 before settling in for the closing price of $14.20. Within the past 52 weeks, UE’s price has moved between $12.91 and $19.96.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.50%. With a float of $113.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.36 million.

The firm has a total of 116 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.11, operating margin of +34.90, and the pretax margin is +25.63.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +24.15 while generating a return on equity of 10.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.30% during the next five years compared to -1.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Trading Performance Indicators

Urban Edge Properties (UE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Urban Edge Properties, UE], we can find that recorded value of 0.98 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Urban Edge Properties’s (UE) raw stochastic average was set at 25.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.39. The third major resistance level sits at $14.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.77.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.64 billion based on 117,443K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 425,080 K and income totals 102,690 K. The company made 97,850 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 11,630 K in sales during its previous quarter.