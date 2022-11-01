UserTesting Inc. (USER) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 88.30%

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with UserTesting Inc. (NYSE: USER) stock priced at $7.39. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.43 and dropped to $7.38 before settling in for the closing price of $7.40. USER’s price has ranged from $3.31 to $15.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -47.80%. With a float of $123.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.32 million.

The firm has a total of 705 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.23, operating margin of -34.72, and the pretax margin is -34.06.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of UserTesting Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 88.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 27, was worth 206,250. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 27,500 shares at a rate of $7.50, taking the stock ownership to the 2,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 83,925 for $9.91, making the entire transaction worth $831,739. This insider now owns 11,503,494 shares in total.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -34.41 while generating a return on equity of -48.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE: USER) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are UserTesting Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UserTesting Inc. (USER)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [UserTesting Inc., USER], we can find that recorded value of 6.88 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, UserTesting Inc.’s (USER) raw stochastic average was set at 93.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 272.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 132.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.45. The third major resistance level sits at $7.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.33.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE: USER) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.07 billion, the company has a total of 143,979K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 147,400 K while annual income is -50,720 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 47,560 K while its latest quarter income was -18,720 K.