UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 10.44%

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) stock priced at $3.16, up 3.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.31 and dropped to $3.155 before settling in for the closing price of $3.16. UWMC’s price has ranged from $2.84 to $7.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -98.00%. With a float of $85.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.59 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.90, operating margin of +69.79, and the pretax margin is +44.38.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Mortgage Finance Industry. The insider ownership of UWM Holdings Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 38.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 1,010,056. In this transaction EVP, Chief Strategy Officer of this company bought 277,778 shares at a rate of $3.64, taking the stock ownership to the 280,658 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s SVP, CAO sold 355 for $4.81, making the entire transaction worth $1,708. This insider now owns 833 shares in total.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.77 while generating a return on equity of 35.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -98.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are UWM Holdings Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.96 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, UWM Holdings Corporation’s (UWMC) raw stochastic average was set at 28.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.34 in the near term. At $3.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.09. The third support level lies at $3.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.00 billion, the company has a total of 92,575K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,970 M while annual income is 98,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 564,230 K while its latest quarter income was 8,370 K.