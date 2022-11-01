Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 10.77%

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) stock priced at $2.08, up 4.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.26 and dropped to $2.05 before settling in for the closing price of $2.07. VFF’s price has ranged from $1.88 to $9.52 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 11.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -158.50%. With a float of $77.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.57 million.

In an organization with 1800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.86, operating margin of +95.15, and the pretax margin is -4.61.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Village Farms International Inc. is 12.18%, while institutional ownership is 18.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 478,602. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 90,000 shares at a rate of $5.32, taking the stock ownership to the 9,259,529 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 100,000 for $5.30, making the entire transaction worth $530,100. This insider now owns 9,349,529 shares in total.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.39 while generating a return on equity of -2.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Village Farms International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.77 million. That was better than the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Village Farms International Inc.’s (VFF) raw stochastic average was set at 16.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.58. However, in the short run, Village Farms International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.26. Second resistance stands at $2.37. The third major resistance level sits at $2.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.95. The third support level lies at $1.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 191.27 million, the company has a total of 88,572K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 268,020 K while annual income is -9,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 82,900 K while its latest quarter income was -36,560 K.