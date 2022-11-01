VNET Group Inc. (VNET) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -23.82% last month.

October 31, 2022, VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) trading session started at the price of $4.40, that was -5.63% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.49 and dropped to $4.10 before settling in for the closing price of $4.44. A 52-week range for VNET has been $3.51 – $18.16.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 11.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 114.30%. With a float of $126.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.70 million.

In an organization with 3221 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.31, operating margin of +2.11, and the pretax margin is +10.75.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward VNET Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of VNET Group Inc. is 11.19%, while institutional ownership is 71.10%.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.08 while generating a return on equity of 7.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what VNET Group Inc. (VNET) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VNET Group Inc. (VNET)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.07 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, VNET Group Inc.’s (VNET) raw stochastic average was set at 4.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.02. However, in the short run, VNET Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.42. Second resistance stands at $4.65. The third major resistance level sits at $4.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.87. The third support level lies at $3.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Key Stats

There are 145,672K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 614.63 million. As of now, sales total 971,320 K while income totals 78,480 K. Its latest quarter income was 257,520 K while its last quarter net income were -56,320 K.