Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) kicked off at the price of $3.45: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

October 31, 2022, Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) trading session started at the price of $3.41, that was 2.99% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.52 and dropped to $3.345 before settling in for the closing price of $3.35. A 52-week range for FREE has been $3.00 – $12.69.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 100.20%. With a float of $34.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.92 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 745 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.43, operating margin of +5.53, and the pretax margin is -1.43.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Whole Earth Brands Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Whole Earth Brands Inc. is 17.30%, while institutional ownership is 71.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 61,527. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 10,306 shares at a rate of $5.97, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +0.02 while generating a return on equity of 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.26 million, its volume of 0.4 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s (FREE) raw stochastic average was set at 11.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.53 in the near term. At $3.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.18.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Key Stats

There are 41,974K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 137.07 million. As of now, sales total 493,970 K while income totals 80 K. Its latest quarter income was 133,500 K while its last quarter net income were 1,330 K.