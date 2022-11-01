WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) posted a -9.17% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $1.02, down -3.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.0498 and dropped to $0.9991 before settling in for the closing price of $1.04. Over the past 52 weeks, WIMI has traded in a range of $1.00-$5.78.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -20.90%. With a float of $10.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.11 million.

The firm has a total of 210 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s (WIMI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38 and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., WIMI], we can find that recorded value of 0.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s (WIMI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5256, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0733. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0329. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0667. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0836. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9822, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9653. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9315.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 85.79 million has total of 86,708K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 146,460 K in contrast with the sum of -37,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 79,989 K and last quarter income was 41,784 K.