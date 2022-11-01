Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) volume exceeds 1.3 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $0.1845, down -4.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1898 and dropped to $0.1619 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Over the past 52 weeks, WINT has traded in a range of $0.18-$1.89.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -31.30%. With a float of $21.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 33 employees.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 27, was worth 950. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 226,558 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s SVP & CFO bought 3,000 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $1,100. This insider now owns 72,800 shares in total.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -121.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s (WINT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT)

Looking closely at Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.95 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s (WINT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3286, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6521. However, in the short run, Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1869. Second resistance stands at $0.2023. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2148. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1590, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1465. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1311.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.81 million has total of 30,628K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -67,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -17,333 K.