Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 10,800 K

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) on October 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.55, plunging -59.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.55 and dropped to $3.54 before settling in for the closing price of $8.93. Within the past 52 weeks, YMAB’s price has moved between $6.50 and $28.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 57.00%. With a float of $38.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 148 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.80, operating margin of -330.78, and the pretax margin is -158.39.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is 12.33%, while institutional ownership is 68.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 31,400. In this transaction EVP, CFO, Secretary & Treas. of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $7.85, taking the stock ownership to the 181,077 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s insider sold 64,276 for $6.96, making the entire transaction worth $447,117. This insider now owns 565,032 shares in total.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.72) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -158.39 while generating a return on equity of -38.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) saw its 5-day average volume 1.95 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s (YMAB) raw stochastic average was set at 0.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 385.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 177.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.93 in the near term. At $6.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.91.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 156.42 million based on 43,720K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 34,900 K and income totals -55,280 K. The company made 10,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -41,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.