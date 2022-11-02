$1.72M in average volume shows that Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) is heading in the right direction

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.08, plunging -5.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.08 and dropped to $1.87 before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. Within the past 52 weeks, AEVA’s price has moved between $1.75 and $10.75.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -319.40%. With a float of $125.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.89 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 227 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aeva Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 33,001. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 11,997 shares at a rate of $2.75, taking the stock ownership to the 192,797 shares.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 31.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 46.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.38 million, its volume of 1.13 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s (AEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.02 in the near term. At $2.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.60.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 416.18 million based on 217,994K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,270 K and income totals -101,880 K. The company made 1,490 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -34,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.