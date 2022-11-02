-19.31% percent quarterly performance for Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock priced at $1.17, up 0.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.24 and dropped to $1.16 before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. PHUN’s price has ranged from $1.00 to $5.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -41.50%. With a float of $91.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.74 million.

The firm has a total of 120 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 12.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 38,912. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.95, taking the stock ownership to the 132,176 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director sold 55,983 for $4.10, making the entire transaction worth $229,530. This insider now owns 27,173 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Phunware Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Phunware Inc., PHUN], we can find that recorded value of 1.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 17.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2820, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8273. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2200. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2700. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1100. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0600.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 111.15 million, the company has a total of 98,391K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,640 K while annual income is -53,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,490 K while its latest quarter income was -17,070 K.