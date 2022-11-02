2.54% volatility in PPL Corporation (PPL) last month: This is a red flag warning

On November 01, 2022, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) opened at $26.62, higher 0.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.67 and dropped to $26.40 before settling in for the closing price of $26.49. Price fluctuations for PPL have ranged from $23.47 to $30.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company slipped by -5.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -97.20% at the time writing. With a float of $735.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $735.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5607 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.20, operating margin of +24.62, and the pretax margin is +9.01.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PPL Corporation is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 72.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 627,814. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 20,645 shares at a rate of $30.41, taking the stock ownership to the 31,469 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 27,600 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $828,000. This insider now owns 111,462 shares in total.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.39) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.31 while generating a return on equity of 0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -97.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.47% during the next five years compared to -61.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PPL Corporation (PPL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PPL Corporation (PPL)

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) saw its 5-day average volume 3.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, PPL Corporation’s (PPL) raw stochastic average was set at 41.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.69 in the near term. At $26.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.15.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Key Stats

There are currently 736,185K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,783 M according to its annual income of -1,480 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,696 M and its income totaled 119,000 K.