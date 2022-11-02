2.83% volatility in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) last month: This is a red flag warning

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $34.68, down -1.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.79 and dropped to $33.945 before settling in for the closing price of $34.41. Over the past 52 weeks, JEF has traded in a range of $25.88-$44.47.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 18.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 131.90%. With a float of $167.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.85 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5556 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +90.26, operating margin of +34.51, and the pretax margin is +23.59.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Financial Conglomerates Industry. The insider ownership of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is 11.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 24, was worth 4,599,000. In this transaction President of this company sold 140,000 shares at a rate of $32.85, taking the stock ownership to the 556,779 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s President sold 500,000 for $32.85, making the entire transaction worth $16,425,000. This insider now owns 6,722,213 shares in total.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2022, the organization reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.51) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +17.42 while generating a return on equity of 16.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 131.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.00% during the next five years compared to 87.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s (JEF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) saw its 5-day average volume 1.34 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s (JEF) raw stochastic average was set at 86.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.53 in the near term. At $35.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.83.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.67 billion has total of 232,453K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,185 M in contrast with the sum of 1,674 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,525 M and last quarter income was 197,530 K.