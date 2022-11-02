26.50% percent quarterly performance for Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) stock priced at $147.17, up 1.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $148.675 and dropped to $145.43 before settling in for the closing price of $145.44. AXON’s price has ranged from $82.49 to $209.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 26.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -19.10%. With a float of $67.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.04 million.

The firm has a total of 2148 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.51, operating margin of -19.32, and the pretax margin is -16.37.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Axon Enterprise Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 77.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 04, was worth 946,168. In this transaction PRESIDENT of this company sold 7,863 shares at a rate of $120.33, taking the stock ownership to the 281,883 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 27, when Company’s CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER sold 1,929 for $112.27, making the entire transaction worth $216,571. This insider now owns 199,561 shares in total.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -6.95 while generating a return on equity of -5.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -36.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Axon Enterprise Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 279.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Axon Enterprise Inc., AXON], we can find that recorded value of 0.5 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.24.

During the past 100 days, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s (AXON) raw stochastic average was set at 98.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $123.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $118.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $149.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $150.48. The third major resistance level sits at $152.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $145.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $143.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $142.54.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.34 billion, the company has a total of 71,078K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 863,380 K while annual income is -60,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 285,610 K while its latest quarter income was 50,960 K.