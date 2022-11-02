3.15% volatility in Assurant Inc. (AIZ) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) stock priced at $136.64, down -0.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $136.64 and dropped to $133.46 before settling in for the closing price of $135.86. AIZ’s price has ranged from $130.01 to $194.12 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 6.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 27.70%. With a float of $52.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.61 million.

In an organization with 15600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Assurant Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 727,255. In this transaction EVP, CAO of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $181.81, taking the stock ownership to the 11,632 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s EVP sold 2,200 for $183.19, making the entire transaction worth $403,009. This insider now owns 16,451 shares in total.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.75 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.02 while generating a return on equity of 10.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.40% during the next five years compared to 2.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Assurant Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Assurant Inc. (AIZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.06 million. That was better than the volume of 0.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.93.

During the past 100 days, Assurant Inc.’s (AIZ) raw stochastic average was set at 9.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $152.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $167.46. However, in the short run, Assurant Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $136.41. Second resistance stands at $138.11. The third major resistance level sits at $139.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $133.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $131.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $130.05.

Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.03 billion, the company has a total of 53,209K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,188 M while annual income is 1,372 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,510 M while its latest quarter income was 52,200 K.