3M Company (MMM) last year’s performance of -30.23% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $126.77, down -0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $127.10 and dropped to $124.5746 before settling in for the closing price of $125.79. Over the past 52 weeks, MMM has traded in a range of $107.07-$186.30.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.10%. With a float of $535.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $568.80 million.

The firm has a total of 95000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.99, operating margin of +21.29, and the pretax margin is +20.38.

3M Company (MMM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of 3M Company is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 720,842. In this transaction EVP & Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 5,703 shares at a rate of $126.40, taking the stock ownership to the 2,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s SVP & Chief Strategy Officer sold 1,071 for $126.28, making the entire transaction worth $135,246. This insider now owns 3,313 shares in total.

3M Company (MMM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.42) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +16.75 while generating a return on equity of 42.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.40% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 3M Company’s (MMM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 140.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.47, a number that is poised to hit 2.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 3M Company (MMM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [3M Company, MMM], we can find that recorded value of 3.72 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.08.

During the past 100 days, 3M Company’s (MMM) raw stochastic average was set at 40.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $118.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $139.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $126.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $128.18. The third major resistance level sits at $129.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $124.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $123.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $121.69.

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 67.18 billion has total of 552,743K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 35,355 M in contrast with the sum of 5,921 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,619 M and last quarter income was 3,859 M.