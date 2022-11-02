$4.25M in average volume shows that Datadog Inc. (DDOG) is heading in the right direction

On November 01, 2022, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) opened at $83.24, higher 0.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.05 and dropped to $79.505 before settling in for the closing price of $80.51. Price fluctuations for DDOG have ranged from $75.54 to $199.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.90% at the time writing. With a float of $262.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $314.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.17, operating margin of -1.86, and the pretax margin is -1.79.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Datadog Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 80.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 168,750. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 1,875 shares at a rate of $90.00, taking the stock ownership to the 65,158 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 6,861 for $91.11, making the entire transaction worth $625,105. This insider now owns 173,019 shares in total.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -2.02 while generating a return on equity of -2.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.08% during the next five years compared to 126.83% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Datadog Inc. (DDOG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 67.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Datadog Inc. (DDOG)

The latest stats from [Datadog Inc., DDOG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.05 million was superior to 4.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.03.

During the past 100 days, Datadog Inc.’s (DDOG) raw stochastic average was set at 11.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $113.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $83.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $86.00. The third major resistance level sits at $87.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.91. The third support level lies at $74.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Key Stats

There are currently 316,446K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,029 M according to its annual income of -20,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 406,140 K and its income totaled -4,880 K.