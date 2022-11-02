-5.81% percent quarterly performance for Waste Management Inc. (WM) is not indicative of the underlying story

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $159.05, down -1.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $160.05 and dropped to $155.65 before settling in for the closing price of $158.37. Over the past 52 weeks, WM has traded in a range of $138.58-$175.98.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 5.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.00%. With a float of $409.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 48500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.89, operating margin of +16.78, and the pretax margin is +13.10.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Waste Management Industry. The insider ownership of Waste Management Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 3,864,350. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 22,082 shares at a rate of $175.00, taking the stock ownership to the 50,516 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer sold 8,971 for $169.83, making the entire transaction worth $1,523,522. This insider now owns 32,221 shares in total.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.4) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +10.13 while generating a return on equity of 24.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.66% during the next five years compared to 10.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Waste Management Inc.’s (WM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 69.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waste Management Inc. (WM)

Looking closely at Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM), its last 5-days average volume was 2.55 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.88.

During the past 100 days, Waste Management Inc.’s (WM) raw stochastic average was set at 47.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $165.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $157.90. However, in the short run, Waste Management Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $159.16. Second resistance stands at $161.81. The third major resistance level sits at $163.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $154.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $153.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $150.36.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 64.41 billion has total of 410,477K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,931 M in contrast with the sum of 1,816 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,075 M and last quarter income was 639,000 K.