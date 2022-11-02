$687.05K in average volume shows that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) is heading in the right direction

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $32.01, down -1.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.30 and dropped to $31.55 before settling in for the closing price of $31.98. Over the past 52 weeks, DRVN has traded in a range of $24.62-$35.45.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 329.50%. With a float of $54.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.63, operating margin of +16.49, and the pretax margin is +2.38.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is 8.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 72,659,365. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,257,203 shares at a rate of $32.19, taking the stock ownership to the 14,056,415 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Director sold 7,000,000 for $32.19, making the entire transaction worth $225,330,000. This insider now owns 32,758,952 shares in total.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.29) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +0.64 while generating a return on equity of 0.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 329.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s (DRVN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 95.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.15 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s (DRVN) raw stochastic average was set at 61.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.10 in the near term. At $32.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.08. The third support level lies at $30.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.17 billion has total of 167,392K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,467 M in contrast with the sum of 9,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 516,590 K and last quarter income was 38,390 K.