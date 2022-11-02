$689.31K in average volume shows that Axonics Inc. (AXNX) is heading in the right direction

November 01, 2022, Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) trading session started at the price of $68.77, that was -6.81% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.00 and dropped to $67.11 before settling in for the closing price of $73.14. A 52-week range for AXNX has been $38.41 – $79.92.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -25.20%. With a float of $46.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.13 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 517 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.17, operating margin of -37.38, and the pretax margin is -43.98.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Axonics Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 49,594. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 656 shares at a rate of $75.60, taking the stock ownership to the 7,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 32,483 for $78.16, making the entire transaction worth $2,538,800. This insider now owns 31,599 shares in total.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.63) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -44.41 while generating a return on equity of -20.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Axonics Inc. (AXNX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axonics Inc. (AXNX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.57 million, its volume of 0.98 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.76.

During the past 100 days, Axonics Inc.’s (AXNX) raw stochastic average was set at 64.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $70.40 in the near term. At $72.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $74.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $62.62.

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Key Stats

There are 47,111K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.21 billion. As of now, sales total 180,290 K while income totals -80,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 68,980 K while its last quarter net income were -21,440 K.