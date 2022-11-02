-70.15% percent quarterly performance for Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) is not indicative of the underlying story

On November 01, 2022, Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) opened at $0.45, lower -11.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4511 and dropped to $0.3232 before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. Price fluctuations for BBLG have ranged from $0.44 to $7.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 43.40% at the time writing. With a float of $10.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.35 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bone Biologics Corporation is 54.37%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 80.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.52 million, its volume of 0.26 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Bone Biologics Corporation’s (BBLG) raw stochastic average was set at 4.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9622, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6422. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4597 in the near term. At $0.5193, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5876. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3318, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2635. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2039.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) Key Stats

There are currently 10,351K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -1,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -469 K.