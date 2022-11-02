$728.70K in average volume shows that East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is heading in the right direction

November 01, 2022, East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) trading session started at the price of $72.55, that was 0.63% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.55 and dropped to $71.44 before settling in for the closing price of $71.57. A 52-week range for EWBC has been $61.65 – $93.51.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 53.60%. With a float of $139.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.43 million.

The firm has a total of 3100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward East West Bancorp Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of East West Bancorp Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 146,416. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,600 shares at a rate of $91.51, taking the stock ownership to the 17,130 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s Director sold 400 for $91.51, making the entire transaction worth $36,604. This insider now owns 18,730 shares in total.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.7) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +47.56 while generating a return on equity of 15.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.07, a number that is poised to hit 2.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [East West Bancorp Inc., EWBC], we can find that recorded value of 0.79 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.67.

During the past 100 days, East West Bancorp Inc.’s (EWBC) raw stochastic average was set at 63.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $72.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $73.11. The third major resistance level sits at $73.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $70.35.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Key Stats

There are 140,918K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.90 billion. As of now, sales total 1,905 M while income totals 872,980 K. Its latest quarter income was 703,790 K while its last quarter net income were 295,340 K.