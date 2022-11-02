$751.86K in average volume shows that Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is heading in the right direction

November 01, 2022, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) trading session started at the price of $56.00, that was 1.05% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.14 and dropped to $54.57 before settling in for the closing price of $55.08. A 52-week range for TW has been $51.47 – $102.33.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 16.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 23.90%. With a float of $107.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $205.72 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1046 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.09, operating margin of +32.97, and the pretax margin is +34.37.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tradeweb Markets Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tradeweb Markets Inc. is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 234,316. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,503 shares at a rate of $66.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 17,119 for $74.58, making the entire transaction worth $1,276,742. This insider now owns 230,164 shares in total.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.49) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +21.07 while generating a return on equity of 5.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.59% during the next five years compared to 21.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)

Looking closely at Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW), its last 5-days average volume was 1.07 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.81.

During the past 100 days, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s (TW) raw stochastic average was set at 18.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.58. However, in the short run, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.34. Second resistance stands at $57.03. The third major resistance level sits at $57.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.20.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Key Stats

There are 207,729K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.69 billion. As of now, sales total 1,076 M while income totals 226,830 K. Its latest quarter income was 287,120 K while its last quarter net income were 69,080 K.