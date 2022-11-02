-76.23% percent quarterly performance for Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) is not indicative of the underlying story

On November 01, 2022, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) opened at $0.8295, higher 0.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8599 and dropped to $0.795 before settling in for the closing price of $0.81. Price fluctuations for NUTX have ranged from $0.50 to $52.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 68.20% at the time writing. With a float of $321.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $646.37 million.

The firm has a total of 1500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.46, operating margin of -47.98, and the pretax margin is -77.97.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nutex Health Inc. is 41.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.10%.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -72.73 while generating a return on equity of -36.94.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nutex Health Inc., NUTX], we can find that recorded value of 2.12 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Nutex Health Inc.’s (NUTX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 292.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 167.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6812, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.5377. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8485. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8867. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9134. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7836, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7569. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7187.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Key Stats

There are currently 649,770K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 523.32 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,790 K according to its annual income of -13,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 58,050 K and its income totaled -19,400 K.