-8.01% percent quarterly performance for Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) is not indicative of the underlying story

On November 01, 2022, Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) opened at $13.02, higher 0.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.10 and dropped to $12.92 before settling in for the closing price of $12.97. Price fluctuations for GBDC have ranged from $11.94 to $16.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 19.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 449.70% at the time writing. With a float of $161.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.90 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.69, operating margin of +127.17, and the pretax margin is +106.19.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Golub Capital BDC Inc. is 5.49%, while institutional ownership is 44.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 139,150. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.91, taking the stock ownership to the 61,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chairman sold 1,250,000 for $15.72, making the entire transaction worth $19,650,000. This insider now owns 1,177,547 shares in total.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.3) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +106.19 while generating a return on equity of 13.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 449.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.83 million, its volume of 0.88 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s (GBDC) raw stochastic average was set at 41.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.08 in the near term. At $13.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.72.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Key Stats

There are currently 170,896K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 307,130 K according to its annual income of 340,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 95,630 K and its income totaled 15,410 K.