$919.25K in average volume shows that Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) is heading in the right direction

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $42.00, plunging -1.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.00 and dropped to $39.32 before settling in for the closing price of $40.64. Within the past 52 weeks, TENB’s price has moved between $28.80 and $63.61.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 34.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.70%. With a float of $110.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1617 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.34, operating margin of -6.44, and the pretax margin is -9.36.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tenable Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 671,193. In this transaction Director of this company sold 19,166 shares at a rate of $35.02, taking the stock ownership to the 25,879 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 1,589 for $41.72, making the entire transaction worth $66,293. This insider now owns 42,199 shares in total.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8.63 while generating a return on equity of -25.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.90% during the next five years compared to -0.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Trading Performance Indicators

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)

Looking closely at Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.96.

During the past 100 days, Tenable Holdings Inc.’s (TENB) raw stochastic average was set at 46.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.68. However, in the short run, Tenable Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.49. Second resistance stands at $43.08. The third major resistance level sits at $44.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.13.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.52 billion based on 111,644K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 541,130 K and income totals -46,680 K. The company made 174,850 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.