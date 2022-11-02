A look at Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s (ALSN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) stock priced at $42.45, up 0.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.801 and dropped to $42.01 before settling in for the closing price of $42.25. ALSN’s price has ranged from $32.63 to $42.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.50%. With a float of $91.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.21 million.

The firm has a total of 3400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.75, operating margin of +27.85, and the pretax margin is +23.81.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 2,768,256. In this transaction Chairman, President and CEO of this company sold 69,110 shares at a rate of $40.06, taking the stock ownership to the 158,768 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 134,443 for $38.98, making the entire transaction worth $5,240,104. This insider now owns 227,878 shares in total.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.40 while generating a return on equity of 63.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.00% during the next five years compared to 26.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.18, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., ALSN], we can find that recorded value of 0.92 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s (ALSN) raw stochastic average was set at 98.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $42.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $43.28. The third major resistance level sits at $43.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.38.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.05 billion, the company has a total of 92,490K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,402 M while annual income is 442,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 710,000 K while its latest quarter income was 139,000 K.