A look at D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $0.78, up 1.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.78 and dropped to $0.75 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. Over the past 52 weeks, HEPS has traded in a range of $0.59-$5.76.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -57.80%. With a float of $39.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $323.94 million.

The firm has a total of 3789 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is 76.47%, while institutional ownership is 15.10%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.9) by -$1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., HEPS], we can find that recorded value of 0.29 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) raw stochastic average was set at 27.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9102, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3533. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7767. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7933. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7333. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7167.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 242.60 million has total of 285,998K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 875,220 K in contrast with the sum of -81,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 190,160 K and last quarter income was -36,070 K.